Carmen Ezcurra and Cecilia Wisky Launch Cambalache Theatre Company In NYC

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Carmen Ezcurra and Cecilia Wisky, two argentine actresses based in NYC, have launched their theatre company named after the famous tango "Cambalache"!

The aim of this company is to celebrate theatre that inspires community, deepens theatrical exploration and creates a platform for International Artists and their own cultures and languages.

Carmen and Cecilia come from different backgrounds in theatre (from musical theatre to theatre of the absurd) and are excited to combine their experiences to create a vibrant artistic community to explore more ways of doing theatre.

They will be soon announcing their first production, so stay tuned!

To know more about them you can follow @cambalachetheatrecompany on instagram!

