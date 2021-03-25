Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COVID Theatre Think Tank Announces National Town Hall for the Theatre Industry

Key advisers include White House Senior Advisor for the COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and Economist Blythe Adamson, and more.

Mar. 25, 2021  


The COVID Theatre Think Tank announced today that on Thursday April 1st at 2pm ET, they will host a national town hall for the theatre industry to address the current state of the virus, what lies ahead, and what it means for the reopening of theatre across the country. Key advisers to CTT including White House Senior Advisor for the COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and Economist Blythe Adamson, CUNY Graduate School of Public Health Professor Bruce Lee, and more speakers to be announced, will be on hand to discuss these matters and share the latest information and insights into the vaccination efforts, effect of the variants, and other important factors in the timeline to reopening.

This will be the first of several CTT Town Halls, which are intended to help the theatre industry hear directly from experts in order to move toward reopening with a common understanding of the underlying science and conditions. The Town Hall is free to attend and open to theatre industry professionals in all roles.

Registration is now open at www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-theatre-town-hall-tickets.


