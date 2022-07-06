Broadway & Beyond Announces Details For First Hybrid Networking Event For Stage Managers Of Color This September







Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color will host its first hybrid networking event in New York City on Monday, September 12, 2022, continuing its mission to provide opportunity, education and vital industry connections for stage managers of color. Following the success of its three virtual-only networking events, the hybrid event will foster in-person connections for those who are able to attend in person in New York, while continuing to provide an opportunity for stage managers of color and professionals from around the country to participate virtually.

The hybrid event will be take place Monday, September 12 from 10:30am-5:00pm at a midtown NYC location to be announced soon.

Stage managers of color interested in participating in the event, either in person or virtually, must apply online by Sunday, July 31 at 11:59pm PST. Theater industry professionals who are interested in participating to meet the stage manager candidates must register online by Friday, August 12 at 11:59pm PST. Application and registration instructions can be found at BroadwayBeyondAccess.com.

Broadway & Beyond's previous networking events have included over 40 theater industry professionals representing Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, regional theater, opera, cruise lines, special events and choreographers, including: Foresight Theatrical, Bespoke Theatricals, Wagner Johnson Productions, RCI Theatricals, Disney Theatrical Productions, Work Light Productions, Classic Stage Company, Goodspeed Musicals, The Old Globe, Alley Theatre, Two River Theater, 5th Avenue Theatre, Norwegian Cruise Line, Denis Jones and Kelly Devine.

To ensure this opportunity is made available to as many qualified applicants as possible, Broadway & Beyond launched a $100,000 fundraiser this spring to support travel and housing costs for attendance at the event and other expenses associated with hosting its first in-person gathering. Thomas Schumacher and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS matched $35,000 in donations, helping the organization nearly meet its $100,000 goal. Donations are still being accepted.

Funds raised through the campaign will cover travel and hotel costs for stage managers of color outside of the New York City area whose applications are accepted for the event. Additional support will be made available on a case-by-case basis for applicants who live in the NYC area and need assistance with local travel, childcare or other support that enables them to attend the event in person.

To make a tax-deductible donation to support stage managers of color making vital industry connections that can earn them jobs they may not otherwise have access to, visit BroadwayBeyondAccess.com

Additionally, hotel discounts will be available for theater industry professionals who travel to New York for the event.

Since its founding in December 2020, Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color has hosted three virtual networking events. Its inaugural event was hosted by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon and marked a first-of-its-kind opportunity for 75 stage managers of color from around the country to meet more than 30 professionals, including veteran stage managers, production supervisors, producers and general managers representing Broadway, touring and several major regional theatres. Broadway & Beyond hosted two more networking events in March 2021 and January 2022, expanding the network of professionals to include Off-Broadway, opera, cruise lines and events. They have also hosted a résumé and interview prep workshop and created an online database of stage managers of color, as well as a job notices page, both of which are available for free at BroadwayBeyondAccess.com. In April of this year, they hosted professors and veteran stage managers Narda E. Alcorn and Lisa Porter for a webinar on anti-racist and anti-oppressive stage management practices.

Since its first event in December 2020, Broadway and Beyond alumni have accepted more than 60 jobs - including 15 in the current Broadway season - via connections made through the organization and its networking events.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color is a networking organization that connects early and mid-career BIPOC stage managers with industry professionals. Led by veteran stage managers Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, Jimmie Lee Smith and Kenneth J. McGee, Broadway & Beyond provides opportunities to aspiring and current stage managers of color to learn from industry insiders and meet industry leaders, and provides insights to help BIPOC stage managers start, maintain and advance a career in the arts and theatre through free networking and educational events.

For more information, visit BroadwayBeyondAccess.com and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @broadwayandbeyondaccess.