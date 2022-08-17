Broadway Across America is Now Accepting Applications For BTC/BAAFellowship







Applications are now being accepted for the second annual Black Theatre Coalition • Broadway Across America (BTC/BAA) Fellowship program. This program takes place over 14 weeks each Spring semester and is geared toward Black-identifying undergraduate juniors, seniors, recent graduates, and early career professionals who are looking to learn the inner-workings of theater business. This intensive educational program begins with weeks of in-depth learning in one of the following Broadway Across America offices: New York City, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, and Seattle where Fellows will learn about topics like Producing, Presenting, Ticketing, Marketing Strategy, Operations, and more. Following this, the Fellows will travel to New York City for a week of networking, on-the-job learning, and, as a bonus, will see some Broadway shows.

"We at Broadway Across America and the John Gore Organization are so excited to open applications for the second year of this Fellowship program," said John Gore Organization President Lauren Reid. "We can't wait to welcome a new cohort of Fellows to our organization and continue to work with Black Theatre Coalition to effect change in the workforce of the theater community."

The BTC/BAA program works to address and combat the lack of racial representation in the Broadway industry by introducing young, Black-identifying professionals to the commercial theater business and equipping them with the tools necessary to be successful in the industry. It also provides a foundation of mentors and colleagues to whom they can turn to for support as they pursue a career beyond the stage. Students pursuing degrees in fields like Arts Administration, Business Administration, Marketing, Public Relations/Communications, Theater Studies, Finance/Accounting, Human Resources, Pre-Law, Arts, Ticketing/Sales/Operations, and other fields of study that relate to commercial theater presenting are welcome in the program. A variety of perspectives, backgrounds, abilities, and opinions are very much encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants can find the application form and more information at www.BroadwayFellows.com.