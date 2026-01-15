Black Theatre United to Present New Installment of THE BUSINESS OF SHOW Series With Mathew Knowles

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Theatre United will present the first 2026 installment of The Business of Show Series, BTU’s signature discussion series, hosted by Mathew Knowles on Thursday, January 29th from 6:30PM – 8:30PM.

In The Business of Show: The Mind Behind The Marketing, Mathew Knowles draws on his cross-industry experience to explore effective marketing strategies and lessons learned from his work within the Broadway ecosystem. This conversation will examine how intentional impact, strategic outreach, and audience development are imperative to storytelling and expanding visibility.

Designed for artists, creatives, and industry professionals, the session will offer insights on marketing yourself and your work with clarity, purpose, and lasting impression. The event will feature remarks from Mathew Knowles followed by an interactive audience Q&A.

All attendees of this Business of Show session will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to Destiny’s Child: Iconic Reimagined Tribute New York, a Candlelight Experience featuring Destiny’s Child’s greatest hits performed by a live string ensemble. Four winners will be selected, each receiving two tickets. The performance takes place on January 30 at 8:30 PM.

Spots for this exclusive event are limited, so be sure to register soon. Registration is available below. The event location will be shared upon RSVP. Please reach out to events@blacktheatreunited.com with any additional questions.

Meet Mathew Knowles, the global leader in sales & marketing, brand development, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

With over $5 billion generated across multiple industries, over $100 million in sales and acquisitions, and the development, recording and distribution of some of culture's most notable careers such as Beyoncé, Destiny's Child, Earth, Wind & Fire, Solange, and many more; Mathew Knowles is widely regarded as the best in the world at what he does and is a sought-after speaker, consultant and trainer for some of the world's largest organizations and conferences.

He has led some of the most successful marketing campaigns in history, working with organizations like Pepsi, American Express, L'Oréal, Samsung, and House of Deréon Apparel to name a few.

Knowles's professional insights and expert digital content have been recognized by organizations like LinkedIn, where he's been named a “LinkedIn Top Voice," a distinction reserved for the world's foremost authorities in their fields such as Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington, and Richard Branson. He is also the recipient of the prestigious “Master of Influence Award” from the National Speakers Association, honoring his exceptional impact and excellence in public speaking.

Knowles shares his extensive experience and knowledge, inspiring and empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators worldwide. Beyond his groundbreaking accomplishments in business and entertainment, passionately advocating for health awareness and the importance of early detection. His breadth of knowledge and strategic insight have also positioned him as a sought-after advisor to numerous organizations spanning a wide range of industries.

Dr. Mathew Knowles holds undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and Economics from Fisk University, an MBA and Ph.D. from Cornerstone Christian Bible College, and Professional Development Certifications from Harvard University in Ethical Leadership and Developing Cultural Intelligence. He is the author of five books, including two Amazon bestsellers, and has published a white paper at West Virginia University titled “Strategic Partnerships at Walmart.” Dr. Knowles currently serves on the faculty at Pepperdine University and is the inaugural Presidential Executive-in-Residence at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) for the 2025–2026 academic year, where he teaches master classes in branding, entrepreneurship, and media strategy through the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and the Department of Languages & Communication, bridging academia with real-world industry leadership for HBCU students and drawing on his experience with major global artists and brands.

Whether he is developing some of the biggest brands in history, inspiring global audiences, or helping businesses and entrepreneurs achieve their goals, Dr. Mathew Knowles' unmatched talent and experience make him a true business and industry icon.

For speaking engagements go to Mathewknowles.com





