Black Theatre United to Launch 3rd Year of The Broadway Marketing Internship Program







Black Theatre United is launching the third year of The Broadway Marketing Internship Program, an initiative dedicated to creating new opportunities for emerging Black talent in theatrical marketing and advertising. The spirit of this initiative is in equity and inclusion, two of the core values at the heart of BTU, which was formed to protect and promote Black talent, Black people, and Black lives.



During the eight-week program, interns will work with six leading marketing companies in New York City: Serino Coyne, AKA, RPM, Situation, TodayTix Group, and Spotco. Interns will be employed by one of the companies. The intern program includes a rich and robust plan to provide education and experience in the areas of research, strategic planning, creative development/art direction, media planning and buying, social media, content development, partnership marketing, data analysis, and production.



This internship will invite all hired interns into a welcoming, open, supportive learning space to discover how the theatre industry operates through the lens of marketing and advertising in an environment that is safe and open with mentorship support from the BTU Rise committee and many of BTU’s founding members.



All undergraduate students, regardless of race or ethnicity, are welcome to apply for placement in this program. Interns will be hired as full-time employees of one of the companies and as such will be paid $16/hour. Housing is also provided for each intern at St. John’s University’s beautiful Queens campus in apartment style living. Apartments are a 5-minute walk to train stations and a 40 min train/25 min car ride to the heart of Times Square. Each intern will receive an unlimited Metrocard for the summer that can be used for both the MTA bus and MTA subway system. To add to the richness of the summer experience, interns may be invited to theatre industry events on a voluntary basis and receive complimentary tickets to Broadway shows, attractions, and other events.



The eight-week Broadway Marketing Internship program begins Monday, June 24, 2024 through Friday, August 16. There are twelve spots available for the program. To apply please visit: Click Here. All applications are due by Friday, March 1, 2024.







