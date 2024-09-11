Applications Now Open for the 4th Annual BAA•BTC Regional Apprenticeship Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Applications are now being accepted for the fourth annual Broadway Across America (BAA) • BTC Regional Apprenticeship program through October 18th. This nationwide, educational paid apprenticeship takes place over 14 weeks in the spring of 2025 and is offered to applicants with a demonstrated passion to increase the involvement of those that have been historically underrepresented in American Theater. The program showcases the inner workings of the commercial theater business and Broadway touring.

This intensive educational program begins with 13 weeks of in-depth learning in one of the following Broadway Across America offices: New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Ottawa, Salt Lake City, and Seattle, where Apprentices will learn about topics like Presenting, Ticketing, Marketing Strategy, Operations, and more. To close out the semester, the Apprentices will travel to New York City for a week of networking, on-the-job learning, and to see Broadway shows.

“Everyone at Broadway Across America and the John Gore Organization is very happy to be launching applications for the fourth year of this program,” said John Gore Organization President Lauren Reid. “We have seen many brilliant early career professionals enter our industry after completing the apprenticeship, and we can't wait to welcome a new cohort of Apprentices to the program. We are proud to partner with BTC to create more pathways for the future workforce of the theater community.”

“We're excited to continue our partnership with Broadway Across America, offering opportunities that uplift underrepresented voices. Through our partnership with BAA, we're building a more equitable industry," said co-founders of BTC T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams. "This program provides crucial, hands-on experience for those usually left out of the conversation and helps ensure that the future of American theater reflects the diversity of its artists and audiences.”

The BAA•BTC Regional Apprenticeship works to equip participants with the tools necessary to be successful in the industry. It also provides a foundation of mentors and colleagues to whom they can turn to for support as they pursue a career beyond the stage. Past alumni of the BAA•BTC Regional Apprenticeship program have gone on to work at Tony Awards Productions, Foresight Theatrical, Daryl Roth Productions, Disney Yellow Shoes, Broadway Across America, and more.

“The BAA/BTC Regional Apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to be an insider in an industry that, under ordinary circumstances, had been just out of reach” said, Trey Robinson, Communications Coordinator for Broadway Across America. “This Apprenticeship has proven a pivotal moment in my professional journey, allowing me a front row seat to witness and learn about the intricacies, challenges, and innovations that shape the theater industry.”

Students pursuing degrees in fields like Arts Administration, Business Administration, Marketing, Public Relations/Communications, Theater Studies, Finance/Accounting, Human Resources, Pre-Law, Arts Ticketing/Sales/Operations, and other fields of study that relate to commercial theater presenting are welcome in the program. A variety of perspectives, backgrounds, abilities, and opinions are very much encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants can find the application form and more information at www.broadwayacrossamerica.com/apprenticeship

