The Acting Company Will Honor Lisa Peterson With The John Houseman Award

The Acting Company announced the Company’s Gala Benefit Dinner on Monday, April 20 at 583 Park Avenue, honoring writer and director Lisa Peterson (Broadway’s Good Night, Oscar (2023 Best Actor Tony Award for Sean Hayes), Off-Broadway’s Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (OBIE Award), An Iliad (OBIE Award, Lortel Award), F*ck 7th Grade (Drama Desk nomination 2023 Best New Musical)) with this year’s John Houseman Award.

The award will be presented by playwright, screenwriter and librettist Doug Wright (Broadway’s Good Night, Oscar, I Am My Own Wife (Tony Award, Pulitzer Prize, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award and others), War Paint, Hands on a Hardbody (Drama Desk nomination), The Little Mermaid, and Grey Gardens (Tony Award nomination)).

This one-night-only event will celebrate more than a half a century of developing emerging actors by touring classic plays and newly commissioned adaptations across the US. Proceeds from the benefit dinner support the Company bringing professional live theater and arts-in-education programming directly to audience communities nationwide.

The evening will include a cocktail hour that begins at 6:30 PM, followed by a silent auction, special guest performances, gourmet dinner, and dancing. Timothy K. Saunders, Jr. and Tejal P. Wadhwani serve as Gala Co-chairs.





