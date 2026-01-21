Andy Karl, Marc Kudisch and More to Star in CEASE AND DESIST: A SUPER META-MUSICAL Reading

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first private table reading of Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch’s new show, Cease and Desist: A Super Meta-Musical – the comic-book opera that erases the line between hero and villain — will be presented on Friday, January 30. Cease and Desist will be directed by Rachel Klein, and features a book by Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch, and lyrics by Paul Iacono.

The cast of Cease and Desist: A Super Meta-Musical includes Marc Kudisch, Brenda Braxton, Paul Iacono, Andy Karl, Josh Lamon, Lauren Molina, Terence Archie, Jason Gotay, Sean Allan Krill, Leenya Rideout, John Bolton, Andrew Bova, and Eddie Korbich.

Cease and Desist is a genre-bending superhero musical that erases the line between hero and villain, exposing the messy, human shades of gray in all of us. And yes: its title comes honestly — after the creators received a very real cease-and-desist for their previous genre-themed show.

In the middle of a bank heist, the heroes and villains of New City are suddenly yanked into an interdimensional purgatory. Cut off from the world they know, they’re trapped in a relentless chain of musical epiphanies run by the glittering warden of the void, the Music Majesty. Old grudges, messy hookups, and long-buried secrets all come due at once. Will they fix what’s broken between them… or stay detained forever?





