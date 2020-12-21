Americans for the Arts Chief Executive Steps Aside Amidst Concerns Regarding Diversity and Workplace Management







Robert Lynch, the chief executive of Americans for the Arts, has stepped aside, The New York Times reports. This comes after concerns were brought to light regarding the organization's equity and diversity practices and workplace management.

Lynch has held this position for over three decades. He will take a voluntary paid leave of absence at this time, which is effective immediately. There is no word on when he will return to his leadership role.

"It has become evident that despite our best efforts, we have not met our goals to lead, serve and advance the diverse networks of entities and individuals who cultivate the arts in America," the group's board of directors said in a statement.

"It is Bob's strong belief - one that is regrettably shared by the Board - that the most appropriate course of action now is to allow the investigations to proceed without distraction and in the best interests of the mission of the organization and the field," the statement said.

This move comes after current and former employees of the organization, as well as advisory council members, voiced criticism about the organization's handling of diversity, equity, and inclusion. This was coupled with complaints of sexual harassment, and of a negative management culture. People called for Lynch to resign, as they believed he was unresponsive to the problems at hand.

AFTA will now be the subject of two independent investigations, one by the law firm Proskauer Rose related to the work environment, and one by the consulting firm the Hewlin Group, which will focus on AFTA's policies and procedures surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion.

Former board member Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Nolen Bivens, will lead the group as its interim president and chief executive.

