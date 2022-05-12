Actors' Equity Association Issues Request for Proposal for Auditing and 990 Information Return Services







Actors' Equity Association today issued a request for proposal for certified public accountant firms to audit Equity's financial statements for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, as well as to assist in the preparation of the LM2 form, conduct a financial core audit, complete the 990 information return and audit the staff pension plan.

For a complete list of requirements for the proposal, which includes a detailed audit plan and relevant experience with similar organizations.

The following are available for those making a proposal:

Organization summary and description of Equity's financial infrastructure

Organizational chart

The comparative audited statement from the most recent audit.

The request for proposals is open to all firms. The full RFP is available here. All proposals are due by June 30, 2022.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks