Actors' Equity Association Endorses Chuck Schumer for United States Senate







Actors' Equity Association announced that Equity's National Council has voted to endorse Chuck Schumer's campaign for Senate on behalf of thea??more than 20,000 members living in New York State.

"Senator Schumer has been a critical ally during the pandemic, from ensuring pandemic unemployment covered the arts community to championing relief bills like Save Our Stages and beyond," said Al Vincent, Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "We are thrilled to have an ally in Senator Schumer who understands why unions are so important in the arts and who will fight for tax fairness for arts workers."

Equity's federal public policy priorities include tax fairness, defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, and universal federal health care, anda??LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks