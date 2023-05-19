Actors' Equity Association Again Urges Passage of Medicare for All in New Statement

AEA stated, "We need the government to recognize that healthcare is a human right. We once again urge Congress to take this matter seriously."

Christiane Noll, Paolo Montalban & More Will Take Part in ATLANTIS Reading

Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement in response to Senator Bernie Sanders and Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell reintroducing the "Medicare for All" bill in Congress. Equity has long supported universal federal health care coverage.

"Equity wholeheartedly supports a national single-payer system for health insurance in the United States," said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Currently, our members' health insurance is linked to how many weeks they have union employment throughout the year, a system that failed almost everybody during the industry shutdown of 2020. We need the government to recognize that healthcare is a human right. We once again urge Congress to take this matter seriously."

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION

founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks





RELATED STORIES

Lortel Theatre Launches New Play Development Program - Alcove At The Lortel Photo
Lortel Theatre Launches New Play Development Program - 'Alcove At The Lortel'

With the recent announcement of Lucille Lortel Theatre's purchase and renovation of a new theater space in Chelsea and its appointment of two new Co-Artistic Directors of New Work, Lucille Lortel Theatre has announced the launch of: The Alcove at the Lortel, a new play development program.  

Connecting Communities Digital Initiative Launches Next Round of Award Opportunities Photo
Connecting Communities Digital Initiative Launches Next Round of Award Opportunities

Individuals and educational and cultural institutions who seek to imaginatively remix and reuse the Library of Congress’ digital collections and create projects centering one or more of the following groups, Black, Indigenous, Hispanic or Latino, Asian American and Pacific Islander and/or other communities of color — are invited to apply to award opportunities through the Connecting Communities Digital Initiative.

Photos: The Drama League Professionals Week Producers Dinner Photo
Photos: The Drama League Professionals Week Producers Dinner

The Drama League’s Gabriel Stellian Shanks (Artistic Director), Bevin Ross (Executive Director), and Bonnie Comley (Board President) welcomed the 2023 Directing Fellows at Sardi’s in Times Square.

Society Of Composers & Lyricists President Testifies At House Committee Hearing On AI Photo
Society Of Composers & Lyricists President Testifies At House Committee Hearing On AI And Intellectual Property

Today, the president of the Society of Composers and Lyricists, Ashley Irwin, testified on behalf of the SCL before the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet of the House Committee of the Judiciary (HCJ) Hearing on Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property: Part I - Interoperability of AI and Copyright Law.


