Actors' Equity Association Again Urges Passage of Medicare for All in New Statement







Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement in response to Senator Bernie Sanders and Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell reintroducing the "Medicare for All" bill in Congress. Equity has long supported universal federal health care coverage.

"Equity wholeheartedly supports a national single-payer system for health insurance in the United States," said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Currently, our members' health insurance is linked to how many weeks they have union employment throughout the year, a system that failed almost everybody during the industry shutdown of 2020. We need the government to recognize that healthcare is a human right. We once again urge Congress to take this matter seriously."

