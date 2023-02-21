Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aaliytha Stevens Joins Arthouse as Chief Strategy Officer

Aaliytha will lead and grow ARTHOUSE's audience development efforts through thoughtful work rooted in empathy, trust & creative integrity.

Feb. 21, 2023  


Aaliytha Stevens Joins Arthouse as Chief Strategy Officer

ARTHOUSE, a full-service digital agency, announced today the addition of Aaliytha Stevens as Chief Strategy Officer. This key hire to ARTHOUSE's executive team reinforces their commitment to lead holistically with experience in an effort to rebuild the industry as a whole, working closely with their clients, media & marketing partners and industry agencies to bring back audiences and welcome new ones to the magic of live entertainment.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Aaliytha will lead and grow ARTHOUSE's audience development efforts through thoughtful work rooted in empathy, trust & creative integrity- evaluating consumer targets as a collective group of potential ticket buyers who are all unique and deserve thoughtful communication at the right time and in the right space.

Stevens has spent over 20 years in live entertainment marketing and branding at SPOTCo, the full-service advertising agency. During her tenure, she was acclaimed as the highest-ranking person of color to represent marketing, publicity and advertising across the entire Broadway industry. Aaliytha founded the company's Direct Mail & Print Services, Operations and Audience Development departments.

Passionate about philanthropic giving, fair workplace practices, equity and diversity throughout the Broadway industry and beyond, Aaliytha is a cultural-shaper, improving statistics from the root up. She proudly sits on the board of the Black Theatre Coalition, the New Heritage Theatre Group, the advisory council of The Theatre Leadership Project, and co-chairs The Broadway League's Multicultural Task Force while being a member of their EDI and Business Development Committees. She also is proud of her memberships with the Broadway Women's Alliance (BWA) and Women of Color in the Arts (WOCA).

Aaliytha joins ARTHOUSE at a pivotal time in the agency's evolution. After 10 years of Broadway, live entertainment, razors, TV, cannabis, vitamins, crayons, movies and more- ARTHOUSE continues to thoughtfully approach the post-COVID world with fresh eyes, focused on the nuance of the consumer connection in the advertising and marketing space. Strategy married to experience drives all aspects of marketing communication, audience development, usability design, innovation through technology, social relationship building, consumable content creation and media buying & execution.

ARTHOUSE is a full-service digital agency that partners with forward-thinking advertisers in the strategy and design of innovative brand campaigns. Our services include branding, content creation, social management and media buying with a focus on how creativity & connection drives campaign success. Our team of digital strategists, creatives, and media specialists believe that today's brands need more than just impressions to succeed; they need thoughtful conversations. We work with our clients to create campaigns that are beautiful and strategic, converting users into active and engaged customers. To learn more, visit www.arthousenewyork.com





Industry Pro Newsletter: Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy
Earlier this month, the Box Office of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center became tied up in a cyber attack - not unlike the attack that tied up the Met’s box office for weeks - offering everyone a reminder that cyber security vulnerabilities should be examined by institutions of all shapes and sizes.
Jonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists Agency Photo
Jonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists Agency
Acclaimed American-Australian producer, director, and writer, Jonathan Rockefeller has signed with CAA. Rockefeller is the founder and owner of Rockefeller Productions.
Live Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action Grants Photo
Live Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action Grants
Live Music Society has announced that they are accepting applications for the 2023 Music in Action grant program. A nonprofit foundation, Live Music Society (LMS) has distributed over $2.3 million in funding to small listening rooms and music clubs since its founding in 2020.
 Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott Receive 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards Photo
 Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott Receive 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards
The Legacy Playwrights Initiative has named Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott the recipients of the 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards. 

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Jonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists AgencyJonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists Agency
February 17, 2023

Acclaimed American-Australian producer, director, and writer, Jonathan Rockefeller has signed with CAA. Rockefeller is the founder and owner of Rockefeller Productions.
Live Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action GrantsLive Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action Grants
February 16, 2023

Live Music Society has announced that they are accepting applications for the 2023 Music in Action grant program. A nonprofit foundation, Live Music Society (LMS) has distributed over $2.3 million in funding to small listening rooms and music clubs since its founding in 2020.
 Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott Receive 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott Receive 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards
February 16, 2023

The Legacy Playwrights Initiative has named Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott the recipients of the 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards. 
Kristina Wong Signs With CAAKristina Wong Signs With CAA
February 16, 2023

 Kristina Wong has signed with CAA in all areas. Her latest production, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, is currently playing at the Kirk Douglas Theatre through March 12.
Tickets on Sale For the League of Professional Theatre Women's Theatre Women AwardsTickets on Sale For the League of Professional Theatre Women's Theatre Women Awards
February 16, 2023

 The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) will present its annual Theatre Women Awards on March 27th from 1 to 3 p.m., at The Green Fig Restaurant, Yotel Hotel, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036.
share