Aaliytha Stevens Joins Arthouse as Chief Strategy Officer







ARTHOUSE, a full-service digital agency, announced today the addition of Aaliytha Stevens as Chief Strategy Officer. This key hire to ARTHOUSE's executive team reinforces their commitment to lead holistically with experience in an effort to rebuild the industry as a whole, working closely with their clients, media & marketing partners and industry agencies to bring back audiences and welcome new ones to the magic of live entertainment.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Aaliytha will lead and grow ARTHOUSE's audience development efforts through thoughtful work rooted in empathy, trust & creative integrity- evaluating consumer targets as a collective group of potential ticket buyers who are all unique and deserve thoughtful communication at the right time and in the right space.

Stevens has spent over 20 years in live entertainment marketing and branding at SPOTCo, the full-service advertising agency. During her tenure, she was acclaimed as the highest-ranking person of color to represent marketing, publicity and advertising across the entire Broadway industry. Aaliytha founded the company's Direct Mail & Print Services, Operations and Audience Development departments.

Passionate about philanthropic giving, fair workplace practices, equity and diversity throughout the Broadway industry and beyond, Aaliytha is a cultural-shaper, improving statistics from the root up. She proudly sits on the board of the Black Theatre Coalition, the New Heritage Theatre Group, the advisory council of The Theatre Leadership Project, and co-chairs The Broadway League's Multicultural Task Force while being a member of their EDI and Business Development Committees. She also is proud of her memberships with the Broadway Women's Alliance (BWA) and Women of Color in the Arts (WOCA).

Aaliytha joins ARTHOUSE at a pivotal time in the agency's evolution. After 10 years of Broadway, live entertainment, razors, TV, cannabis, vitamins, crayons, movies and more- ARTHOUSE continues to thoughtfully approach the post-COVID world with fresh eyes, focused on the nuance of the consumer connection in the advertising and marketing space. Strategy married to experience drives all aspects of marketing communication, audience development, usability design, innovation through technology, social relationship building, consumable content creation and media buying & execution.

ARTHOUSE is a full-service digital agency that partners with forward-thinking advertisers in the strategy and design of innovative brand campaigns. Our services include branding, content creation, social management and media buying with a focus on how creativity & connection drives campaign success. Our team of digital strategists, creatives, and media specialists believe that today's brands need more than just impressions to succeed; they need thoughtful conversations. We work with our clients to create campaigns that are beautiful and strategic, converting users into active and engaged customers. To learn more, visit www.arthousenewyork.com