ATCA Launches Year Three of LGBTQIA+ Helbing Mentorship Program

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Critics/Journalists Association (ATCA) has revealed year three of its groundbreaking Helbing Mentorship Program, planned to run from June 1, 2026–May 31, 2027.

The year-long mentorship supports the work of a theater writer who identifies as LGBTQIA+. The Helbing Fellow receives a $5,000 grant and will work with ATCA members on a major project, which will be published at the end of the program. The ATCA Helbing Fellow will create a specific project, overseen by ATCA member mentors, published on the ATCA website, and other outlets as well. The Helbing Project may be print, video, audio, or any combination of formats.



In its inaugural year, Helbing Fellow Billy McEntee created a comprehensive history of the work of Terry Helbing, including extensive interviews with those who worked with Helbing, preserving a vital part of LGBTQIA+ history in the mid-20th century. The oral history is preserved on the ATCA website. In its second year, Helbing Fellow D.R. Lewis examined the life and major dramatic works of playwright Thornton Wilder through a queer lens in a trio of essays. These projects are available on the ATCA website.



Applications will be accepted via a Google form, which includes all required information. The 2026–2027 application period runs now through April 30, 2026 at midnight EST.

About the Program

The Helbing Mentorship Program was established in 2021 with funding from ATCA members and others who seek to honor the memory of ATCA member and LGBTQIA+ pioneer Terry Helbing (1951-1994), a theater critic, editor, and co-founder of the Meridian Gay Theatre Production Company.



The program was created primarily to encourage new talent, promote diversity among theater writers, and work to make arts journalism a more progressive and inclusive profession.





