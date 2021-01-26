AMERICANO! Finalizes Agreement With Amas Musical Theatre to Co-Produce Live Production







Americano! - a record-setting musical based on the life of a DREAMer -finalized an agreement with New York City-based Amas Musical Theatre to co-produce a live production of Americano!, starting with a two-week workshop in Fall, 2021.

For over 50 years, Amas has been a non-profit, multiethnic theatrical organization in New York, founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire to create more diversity in the American theatre. The organization is devoted to the professional production of new American musicals presenting cultural equity, minority perspectives and the emergence of new artistic talents.

"Americano's story and music inspires us. We knew we wanted to be a part of its promising journey. We're pleased to have completed our agreement after negotiations and evaluations over the past number of months," said Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer of Amas.

The agreement between Amas and Americano! Producer Jason Rose and his Quixote Productions also provides an option for both parties to continue to co-produce moving forward.

"I believe Americano! has the chance to be the most emotionally resonant and successful musical to ever come out of Arizona," said Michael Barnard, Artistic Director, Co-Author and Director of Americano!. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Amas as they will bring a new and unique perspective on the production. We couldn't think of a more appropriate theatre to continue to help tell this important and timely story to audiences in New York City, and hopefully, all over the world."

Playwright and Co-Author of Americano! Jonathan Rosenberg added, "With a new administration in the White House, now is the time for DREAMers to have a pathway to citizenship that has been long-promised but never received. I believe Americano!

can assist the building of that path by showcasing to the theater-going public that experience of one courageous DREAMer, Tony Valdovinos."

Americano! is the true-life story of Antonio Valdovinos, a DREAMer who grew up in Phoenix and learned of his undocumented status on his 18th birthday after trying to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Americano! completed its record-setting 27-show run on February 23rd 2020 at The Phoenix Theatre Company, breaking all-time state records for an original musical. Besides the box office record, nearly 10,000 people saw Americano! with a string of 10 sold-out performances to complete the run. Americano! was also the centerpiece of The Phoenix Theatre Company's 100th Anniversary season.

Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport serves as Americano!'s Executive Consultant. He was instrumental in initiating the deal with Amas. Davenport has produced 20 Broadway shows and received a Tony Award for Kinky Boots and Once on This Island. Broadway veteran Ryan Conway has been hired as the General Manager as the show continues to press forward in New York.

The production is also proud to have the first Latina composer of a major American musical, singer and songwriter Carrie Rodriguez, and a cast that was, in Arizona, ninety percent Latino. The musical's choreography is by the multi-talented Sergio Mejia. The show is fortunate to have Sergio Mendoza, a member of the Grammy-nominated band Calexico, as its musical arranger.

For more information visit www.americanothemusical.com.