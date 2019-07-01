ALICE IN WONDERLAND: AN X-RATED MUSICAL FANTASY To Hold Industry Reading Starring Alanna Saunders And Joey Arias

An industry reading of ALICE IN WONDERLAND: AN X-RATED MUSICAL FANTASY will be held on Thursday, August 15th in New York City. ALICE IN WONDERLAND: AN X-RATED MUSICAL FANTASY is a new musical with Music by Harrison Beck, and Book and Lyrics by Maya Kates and Harrison Beck.

Adapted from Bill Osco's 1976 cult-classic film, ALICE IN WONDERLAND: AN X-RATED MUSICAL FANTASY is a celebration of passion, freedom, and sensuality.

Alice is a woman who has it all - the job, the guy, the life- success has meant being whoever she needs to be for everyone else. So, when does she get to be herself? It's enough to send her over the edge and down the rabbit hole into Wonderland: a world where Alice can be unpredictable, wild, and anything else she pleases.

There, she meets the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts, and the rest of the curious and curiouser crew, who guide her through a world of lush music, filthy lyrics, thrilling cirque, and erotic burlesque.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND: AN X-RATED MUSICAL FANTASY is being presented as a private industry reading in August 2019. Starring Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Alice, and Joey Arias (Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity) as the Queen of Hearts.

The reading will feature direction by West Hyler, and music direction by Evan Rees. Produced by Dog & Goat Theatricals, Associate Produced by Jack Rhea, in association with The Slipper Room.

Industry may send ticketing requests to INFO@DGtheatricals.com

West Hyler is currently the Producing Artistic Director of the New York Musical Festival and was the Scene Director and Story Writer for Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Cirque's first Broadway Musical. Other Directing work includes Air Play (International Tour), Djembe! (Apollo Theater, Chicago), Avenue Q (State Puppet Theater of Bulgaria), Mortality Play, Wingman, Kid who would be Pope (Ars Nova), H2O (59E59), Getting My Act Together, Game of Love (York Theater Company), Tempest, Love's Labours Lost, Merry Wives of Windsor (Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival), Georama, The Disappearing Man (St Louis Rep), No Way to Treat a Lady (The Colony Theater) amongst others. Prior to Paramour, Hyler worked on Broadway as associate director to Des McAnuff on Jersey Boys, which Hyler later staged in venues around the world, and as associate director on "How The Grinch Stole Christmas". His other writing credits include We Declare You a Terrorist (SPF), Georama (St Louis Rep, Great River Shakespeare Festival) and the Short film "A Jake and A Tom" (Hollywood International Film Festival, Charleston International Film Festival). As a writer/director his work includes Legendarium and Metamorphosis (Big Apple Circus, Lincoln Center) and Panda! (Beijing State Theater, Palazzo Hotel and Casino). He has been a Drama League fall directing fellow as well as a Drama League Resident Artist, won the Outstanding Direction Award at NYMF, and holds an MFA from UCSD. West Hyler is married to the director Shelley Butler.

Evan Rees (Music Director) will be serving as the associate music director for the upcoming Into the Woods in Concert on July 8th at The Town Hall, starring Alice Ripley and Tony Yazbeck. Past credits include: BROADWAY: The Visit. LONDON: Menier Chocolate Factory: Into the Woods. OFF-BROADWAY: Theater Row: The Boys From Syracuse; City Center Encores!: A Bed and a Chair; Williamstown Theater Festival: The Visit. NATIONAL TOUR: Into the Woods; Chicago; A Christmas Story. REGIONAL (credits include): Signature Theatre: Grand Hotel; Baltimore Center Stage: Fun Home; The Princeton Festival: A Little Night Music; Cardinal Stage: My Fair Lady. He is a member of the musical theatre faculty at Manhattan School of Music and a proud graduate of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

Alanna Saunders (Alice) recently finished her Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Other credits include: National tour of Into the Woods, Pirates of Penzance (Barrington), NBC's Peter Pan Live! www.thesaunderscollective.com/alanna-saunders IG: @alannasaun

Joey Arias (Queen of Hearts) is a multi-talented artist based in New York City, known for work as a performance artist, cabaret singer, drag artist, published author, comedian, stage persona and cult-movie star. Some of Joey's many career highlights include Strange Fruit at the Astor Theater on Lafayette Street, originating the Mistress of Seduction in Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino, and Arias with a Twist in collaboration with puppeteer Basil Twist at HERE Arts Center and Abrons Arts Center. Film credits include Big Top Pee-Wee; Mondo New York; Elvira, Mistress of the Dark; Flawless; To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar; and Wigstock: The Movie.

Jack Rhea (Associate Producer) currently works for Aurora Productions, a Broadway production management company, and a proud graduate of The Theatre School at DePaul University. Recent commercial credits include Tootsie, The SpongeBob Musical, Love Never Dies (First National Tour), and Pretty Woman. Regional and other credits include NYSAF/Powerhouse Theatre, Broadway in Chicago, Actors Theatre of Louisville and Chicago Children's Theatre.







