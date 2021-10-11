AATE Presents 2021 Leaders Of Color Institute This November







On November 5th and 6th the American Alliance for Theatre & Education will be hosting its second annual Leaders of Color Institute for artists, teachers, arts professionals, administrators, and anyone who wants to learn from and interact with leaders in the field.

This dedicated space only for people of color will provide professional development opportunities that include peer exchange, artistic vision, and leadership skill development. It is also an opportunity to share your work, successes, and challenges and make new connections with potential collaborators. The LOCI will help shape the next generation of the arts to better reflect the communities' present.

This event will feature two keynote panels with professionals speaking from the educator and artistic perspectives. Our November 5th panel will be the Artistic panel, followed by the Educator Panel on November 6th.

This event will also feature AATE's new LOCI Mentorship Program, designed to create a cohort of Mentors and Mentees that will support each other as needed professionally. The Mentor/Mentee team will also be presenting a special workshop at AATE's National Summer Conference. The mentor/mentee relationship focuses on five of the six core values for AATE: providing leadership, ensuring professionalism, promoting quality, creating community, and championing diversity.

AATE's Leaders of Color Institute is designed to provide people of color with networking, opportunities to share work, skill development, and peer-to-peer conversations with the pandemic still affecting our lives. To learn more about AATE's upcoming Leaders of Color Institute event and register, please visit aate.com/leaders-of-color-institute-2021.