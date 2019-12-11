A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: NOW STREAMING LIVE! To Premiere Workshop Presentation This Holiday Season

It's beginning to look a lot like a thousand holiday movies, and we've got one more to add to your Christmas queue!

From the writing team that brought you DARK PHOENIX: AN X-TREMELY GOOD MUSICAL and BARBIE: ADVENTURES IN GRAVEROBBING comes a new, can't-miss Christmas sensation - A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: NOW STREAMING LIVE! Cobbled from tropes you've seen a million times, this heartwarming and extremely predictable tale by Preston Max Allen and Edward Precht tells the story of Vanessa Hudgens, a no-nonsense businesswoman who finds her hatred of Christmas challenged by a jolly but secretly complex prince. Will he win her heart and bring Christmas to a fake European country without holidays, or will Vanessa succeed in her corporate company's dastardly plans to bulldoze a quaint family lodge and build a hotel-slash-casino? Not only will you find out, but in this intimate, immersive presentation, you'll be a part of the adventure! How? Hard to say, but cookies will be provided.

A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL features Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Max Crumm (Grease), Sam Tedaldi (Be More Chill), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Dana Costello (Pretty Woman), and is directed by Rachel Flynn (Heathers, PATRIARCHY) with music direction by Madeline Smith. This workshop presentation will be leaping to life, streaming-style in an intimate New York City venue on December 21st at 8pm. Capacity is very limited - for more information, location details, and to RSVP please email averynetflixchristmasmusical@gmail.com. Admission is free with a suggested donation of any amount to The Trevor Project and The Bronx Freedom Fund.

Produced by Darth Gaydar Productions and Maxwell Haddad. Graphic design by Philip Romano.

ABOUT THE TEAM:

Preston Max Allen (Music/Lyrics) and Edward Precht (Book) are a writing team best known for their hard-hitting, often searingly-political parody musicals, as well as forgetting to apply for the Fred Ebb Award six years in a row. Preston Max Allen's one-man play GOD'S NOT THERE, MARGARET debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016 and opened to reviews. His debut album SONGS INSPIRED BY WHAT Laura Dern PROBABLY SINGS AT KARAOKE will be available to stream in March 2020. Edward Precht is known for his hit show Don Cheadle GOES TO HELL (Obie Award nom. for "Best Use of Don Cheadle"), and for getting spit on by Judith Light that one time. They would both like to thank their loving parents, their supportive friends, and, of course, Vanessa Hudgens.

Rachel Flynn (Direction) is an actor/writer/director/deeply-tired-person known for her work in Heathers the Musical, Ever After the Musical and several other Adaptations the Musical. Her Supreme Court Feminism Asteroid Apocalypse Punk Show PATRIARCHY (with songs by EllaRose Chary and Melissa Lusk) debuted at The TANK NYC this fall. Her screenplay F@CKING Tilda Swinton is premiering on multiple laptops across New York City, but just the screenplay, not the filmed movie or anything. Her favorite part of Christmas is anthropomorphizing every single festive object, and she hasn't thrown out an ornament, however broken, in two decades.







