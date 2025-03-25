News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A SMALLTOWNE CHRISTMAS now Available For Worldwide Licensing From Miracle Or 2 Theatrical Licensing

With a cast of quirky, lovable characters and an original score sprinkled with familiar carols, A Smalltowne Christmas is a heartwarming holiday musical.

Miracle or 2 Theatrical Licensing has added A Smalltowne Christmas-a festive new musical with book by Stacia Fernandez (Mamma Mia!, Beauty and the Beast, The Drowsy Chaperone) and music & lyrics by Danny J Rooney (The Game Boy, Glue! (A Pony Tail)) -to its growing collection of licensed titles.

With a cast of quirky, lovable characters and an original score sprinkled with familiar carols, A Smalltowne Christmas is a fresh, funny, and heartwarming holiday musical.

"A Smalltowne Christmas is a jingle-jolly whirlwind and, well, the perfect mix of family tradition, family chaos and holiday magic!" said Stacia Fernandez. "It's festive, funny, and full of heart-everything we love about the holidays."

 "It's everything you want in a Christmas show-heartfelt, hilarious, and full of festive joy," said Ray Roderick, Co-Executive Director of Miracle or 2 Theatrical Licensing.

