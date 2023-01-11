Project Broadway's Mosaic Training Program Announces In-Person Program for 2023







Calling All BIPOC High School Aged Performers! Be a part of Project Broadway's FREE In-Person Musical Theater Training Program this February-March 2023 in-person in NYC!

Only 12 students will be selected to participate in this 5-week program led by Broadway's Anthony Wayne and other amazing Broadway guest artists. This unique program is designed to develop performing skills and support those seeking a professional career in the performing arts. Students can expect to be inspired and encouraged to be their artistic authentic selves! Applications are due by January 15, 2023 at 11:59 ET.

Through acting, vocal, and dance instruction, this masterclass program will strengthen and enhance passionate, talented students who are ready for next level musical theater training. Project Broadway is thrilled to offer this full-scholarship, high-quality theater arts program for BIPOC students that was conceived by Karen Olivo (KO) alongside Tabitha Matthews and Yvette Kojic at Project Broadway.

Program Dates: (5 weeks-Sundays @ 10am-12pm)

Sunday, February 5

Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 19

Sunday, February 26

Sunday, March 5

This is an in-person program that will be held at Ripley Grier Studios - 520 Eighth Avenue in New York, NY.

Website: www.ProjectBroadway.org