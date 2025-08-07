Review: Camp Broadway Indonesia's Mainstage Soars with Peter Pan Jr.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From June 23 to June 28, Camp Broadway Indonesia (CBI) returns with their summer program, Mainstage. The 6-day program had the campers learn material from Peter Pan Jr. which they performed on the final day at the Beacon Academy Theatre.

Broadway actor and educator Kristine Bendul returned to direct the campers in a production of Peter Pan Jr., alongside music director Felita Kezia. Triwatty Marciano and Adit Marciano also returned as executive producers.

Peter Pan Jr. stars The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble with featured players Rai Putriansyah and Robertus Darren. The musical is based on the play by Sir J.M. Barrie, with book by Carolyn Leigh, music by Morris (Moose) Charlap, additional lyrics by Betty Comden & Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne. It was originally directed, choreographed, and adapted by the legendary Jerome Robbins.

Peter Pan Jr. tells the story of the Darling children, a group of siblings living in London and dreaming of great adventures. They are played by the Nederlanders: Alysa Hana Mayko, Amara Mikaila, Audrey Jeanete Palayukan, Danya Desideria, Filia, Frida Rukaya Pandjaitan, Gianna Annabelle Soetikno, Irson, Jenna Kalila, Matthew Takdare, Nagi Suzuki, and Olive Maysoora Gaos.

Unfortunately for them, their standoffish father Mr. Darling (Robertus Darren) scoffs at the children’s whimsical dream, preferring to attend to his work. Then, one night, a mysterious boy flew into the Darlings’ bedroom. He’s Peter Pan (Rai Putriansyah), a plucky adventurer who comes from ‘the second star to the right’.

Accompanied by the fairy Tinker Bell, Peter teaches the Darling children to fly using the power of positive thoughts. They then take flight into the night sky and toward Never Neverland, a land where children never have to grow up and adventures wait at every corner.

There, they meet the Lost Boys and Girls, a group of children who’ve settled into Never Neverland and promise to never grow up alongside Peter Pan. But there also live the nefarious pirate Captain Hook (Robertus Darren) and his pirates. The Lost Boys and Girls, as well as the Pirates, are played by the Dodgers: Firdaus, Fitalis, Hery, Janggem, Kasih Na Pinaima Pandjaitan, Nando, Parker Cheatwood, Paskalina, Shalom Lamtiur Pandjaitan, Tekla, Titita, and Wilma Wahju.

Peter discovers that Captain Hook and his pirate crew have kidnapped the Lost Boys and Girls. To save them, Peter Pan challenges Captain Hook to a duel. After a fierce battle, Peter wins . The Darlings decide to return home, inviting the Lost Boys and Girls to come with them to London. And after some persuasion, Mr. Darling agrees to take them in, doubling the family overnight.

Although Peter Pan Jr. is first and foremost a learning material for this year’s Mainstage campers, it is also a remarkably enjoyable show. The catchy songs are delivered smartly by both the campers and the featured players. The big cast numbers feel lively, but never stuffy.

Particular praise goes to the choreography, which is fun, whimsical, and pulled off with notable synchronicity by the players. Another highlight is the clearly enunciated lines, making it easy to follow the (admittedly simplified) story. That being said, there’s room for improvement for the vocal projection – some campers' voices get lost during book scenes.

Rai Putriansyah as Peter Pan brings a youthful, rascally energy appropriate for the role. As a big brother figure to the large younger cast, she smoothly assumes both sides of her role: a tender friend and a firm leader. The characterization and performance are on-point, but in lieu of the slick-and-tidy low ponytail, a shorter or at least messier hairstyle might have worked even better to sell the wild side of Peter.

Starring across her, Robertus Darren’s performance as Captain Hook is a delightful blend of flamboyance and gleeful evil. The fight scene between Hook and Peter Pan was also a pleasant surprise, injecting some excitement into the show with the well-executed action sequence.

The production design is relatively simple, eschewing physical set pieces for an LED screen. But the costumes are perfectly appropriate and the lighting played with colors to heighten each scene’s mood.

After the show, the campers – now in their Mainstage shirts – returned for a special performance of the Camp Broadway Medley.

Camp Broadway Indonesia once again collaborated with Freeport Indonesia to sponsor Papua children to join the Mainstage program. This year, a pre-event was held in which the CBI team flew to Papua to give a one-day workshop to potential campers.

Going by the showcase, the 2025 edition of the Mainstage program shows notable improvement – especially in enunciation, cast chemistry, stage combat, and costuming. But most importantly, it is very heartening that last year’s collaboration between CBI and Freeport was not a one-off; unlike Peter Pan himself, the sponsored Papuan children will grow up and, with consistent support, blossom into full-fledged performing artists.





