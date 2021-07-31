Hi Jakarta Production Announces First Virtual Musical Theatre Production by Youth Empowerment

Hi Jakarta Production announces the First Virtual Musical Theatre Production by Youth Empowerment "SOUND OF MIRACLE II." Get your tickets now at Blibli.com.

The lineup includes three musical theatre productions:

Untold "What's Behind The Door"

A girl who lives in a different world, deep in a magical forest, with her special animal friends and a mother figure whom they call Ms. Brie. But things started going south after she had a strange dream about a red door. Her world starts to change, and her story seems rearranged. What lies behind the red door? Will she be able to unfold her untold story?

7 August 2021 - 7PM

Flipped "Between the Pages"

The life of the ordinary siblings began to change when they found a magical book which led them to enter a magical world filled with dwarves and a mad witch. Will they come back to their world, or will they live in this place full of fantasy forever?

14 August 2021 - 7PM

Afterall "Broadway Concert"

Everyone knows Veruca! the sweetest, most glamorous girl in town! We think it's wise to be kind to her parents, they've been awfully nice to such a uh...kind girl! Curiosity, a mysterious gate finds her in a journey between worlds, meeting Annie and the orphans, the Newsies, and Elphaba with other Oz students!Will Veruca resist the hardships of her friends or will she change for the better?

21 August 2021 - 7PM