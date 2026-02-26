Review: ArtSwara Production’s VINTAGE SOUNDS: A Nostalgic Singalong

🎭 NEW! Indonesia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indonesia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Review by Zahira, editing by Rakaputra Paputungan.

On 17 February 2026, ArtSwara Production presented Vintage Sounds: A Variety Show at Ciputra Artpreneur. The team from BroadwayWorld Indonesia attended the show to experience and to review the performance.

Vintage Sounds is a nostalgia-driven singalong concert that ultimately succeeds in engaging its audience, even if it takes some time to find its footing.

The show’s start was met with some skepticism, owing to the unbalanced and not patchy sound mixing. However, the energy picked up with the opening act: a group of jugglers juggling cubes with impressive finesse. As the show progressed, the concept – a variety show – gradually became clearer. The pacing improved, the ideas began to connect, and by the middle of the concert, it was evident that the audience were genuinely thrilled and entertained.

Galabby’s stage presence was wonderful as usual, carrying confidence and familiarity that immediately connected with the crowd. This was followed by Vina Candrawati’s monologue about family, accompanied by a live sand-painting performance projected onto a screen. The artwork depicted a young boy smiling while surrounded by his family. The combination of spoken word and visual art created an intimate narrative that brought impactful emotions into the concert.

One of the strongest aspects of the show was its musical arrangement, with orchestral accompaniment by Tohpati. The songs were presented with exquisite orchestration, performed by a full band featuring violin, saxophone, drums, guitar, and layered orchestral textures. These arrangements elevated the nostalgic experience without stripping it of its singalong appeal.

The performances continued with Maera, Dipo, Bimozeno, followed by Gilang Arga, Taufan Purbo, and Iwak the Rock Fish, keeping the energy consistently dynamic. A standout moment came when Gabriel Havrianto performed a tribute song to Titiek Puspa. His vocals were powerful, and overall, the vocal quality across performers remained consistently impressive.

The concert also featured a dance sequence by The A Team Cheerleading, adding further variety and creative energy to the program. While transitions between performances did not always blend seamlessly, this did not appear to affect audience enjoyment. The crowd remained engaged and vocal throughout, enthusiastically responding to each segment and reacting to occasional guest stars appearing among the audience seats.

Vintage Sounds clearly positions itself as a nostalgia singalong concert, featuring original performances by artists well known to an older generation. This approach works very well. The show remains thematically consistent, the audience stays actively involved, and the guest stars are familiar and appealing to its target market.

It was also refreshing to witness an audience that reacted so openly and enthusiastically. The MCs played an important role in maintaining this atmosphere. Kudos to Indra Bekti and Indy Barends for being engaging and witty hosts who kept the energy alive between performances.

The concert closed on a festive note with a traditional dance by Sri Mimpi’s and a Barongsai performance, fitting for the Chinese New Year celebration and providing a joyful conclusion to the evening.

From a Gen Z perspective, this concert may not primarily target younger audiences. That being said, it remains an entertaining experience. Seeing 80s music revived on one stage allows those who lived and grew up with it to reminisce about their youth. It is one thing to remind people of a memory, and another to truly bring a story to life.

For audiences who enjoy retro 80s nostalgia, disco lights, and communal singalong concerts, Vintage Sounds offers an enjoyable and heartfelt entertainment experience.

