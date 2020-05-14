BWW Previews: JAKSICAL Community to Host Online JAKSICAL SING-IN Event

Jakarta-based musical community will host their first online event on Saturday, May 16th starting at 19.30 Jakarta time. Inspired by their previous open mic events, Jaksical Sing-In will allow musical lovers to show off their singing through online video meeting platform Zoom.

Interested thespians of all ages can register through tiny.cc/jaksicalsingin link. Those looking to join as spectators should also sign up to get the invitation for the chat room.





