BWW Previews: JAKSICAL Community to Host Online JAKSICAL SING-IN Event

Article Pixel May. 14, 2020  

BWW Previews: JAKSICAL Community to Host Online JAKSICAL SING-IN EventJakarta-based musical community will host their first online event on Saturday, May 16th starting at 19.30 Jakarta time. Inspired by their previous open mic events, Jaksical Sing-In will allow musical lovers to show off their singing through online video meeting platform Zoom.

Interested thespians of all ages can register through tiny.cc/jaksicalsingin link. Those looking to join as spectators should also sign up to get the invitation for the chat room.



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Indonesia Stories   Shows

From This Author Rakaputra Paputungan

  • BWW Review: MUSIKAL BELAKANG PANGGUNG Shines with Both Activism and Theatrical Merit
  • BWW Interview: Pocari Sweat Bintang SMA Finalist Morietnez on Singing and Musical Theater
  • BWW Review: LSPR Class 23-3SP's Original Play NYCTOPHOBIA's Darkly Intrigue
  • BWW Previews: MUSIKAL BELAKANG PANGGUNG to Empower Abuse Survivors to Speak Up