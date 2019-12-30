BWW Previews: Garin Nugroho's PLANET SEBUAH LAMENT to Debut Next Year

Renowned director Garin Nugroho will debut a new art performance, PLANET SEBUAH LAMENT ("PLANET A LAMENT"), through his Garin Workshop imprint. PLANET SEBUAH LAMENT will incorporate Melanesian body movement, music, and vocal performances into an environmental narrative. The show will run on January 17-18 next year at Teater Jakarta, Taman Ismail Marzuki.

PLANET SEBUAH LAMENT is a story about mother nature's lamentations in the face of destruction brought forth by human greed. Earth has been left mangled and twisted by the planet-destroying artifices, becoming a monstrous and undying entity. The loss of civilization leaves one man looking for hope. The hope that their journey of penance will return balance to nature.

Additionally, a performance of PLANET SEBUAH LAMENT will be featured at the triennial art festival ASIA TOPA 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

For more information and ticket sales, check Garin Workshop's Instagram @garinworkshop or purchase tickets at linktr.ee/belitiketplanet.





