Yeston & Kopit's PHANTOM Announced At Beef & Boards

The haunting tale of the French novel The Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux lifts off the pages and onto the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre stage in Phantom starting Oct. 7.

This adaptation by Arthur Kopit and Maury Yeston, the creative team behind Nine, peers behind the disguise of the mysterious masked phantom who lurks in catacombs in the depths of the Paris Opera House. The mesmerizing story and music unmasks the man who is passionate both about beautiful music and a young soprano, Christine Daaé. Revealing his traumatic and tragic past, Phantom blurs the lines between villian and victim.

Logan Moore, most recently seen as Orin Scrivello DDS in Little Shop of Horrors, plays the title role with Courtney Cheatham, who made her Beef & Boards debut as Maria in West Side Story in 2017, as Christine Daaé.

Joining them in this production are Jon Rose (Man of La Mancha, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, A Beef & Boards Christmas) as Count Phillippe de Chandon, Eddie Curry (The Sound of Music, A Christmas Story, Hairspray) as Gérard Carrière, Suzanne Stark (The Sound of Music, Steel Magnolias) as Carlotta, and Jeff Stockberger (Newsies, Hairspray) as Inspector Ledoux.

Phantom is directed by Eddie Curry and choreographed by Ron Morgan. Terry Woods is the musical director.

There are 50 performances of Phantom scheduled in the intimate setting of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $50 to $75 and include Chef Odell Ward's dinner buffet and select beverages.

Phantom is rated PG-13 for some violence and dark themes. For tickets visit beefandboards.com or call the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664. For complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.