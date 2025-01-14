Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kenny Shepard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Sirk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Dance Production
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Zack Neiditch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Saunders - NATURAL AFFECTION - American Lives Theatre
Best Ensemble
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jen Rock - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tenéh Karimu - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Musical
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Tim Hunt - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Claire Wilcher - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre
Best Play
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Mott - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Rosing - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Logan HIll - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ben Tebbe - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
American Lives Theatre
