By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kenny Shepard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Sirk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Dance Production
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical
Zack Neiditch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Saunders - NATURAL AFFECTION - American Lives Theatre

Best Ensemble
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jen Rock - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tenéh Karimu - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Musical
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Performer In A Musical
Tim Hunt - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Performer In A Play
Claire Wilcher - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre

Best Play
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Mott - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Rosing - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Logan HIll - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ben Tebbe - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
American Lives Theatre
 



