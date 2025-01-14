Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kenny Shepard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sirk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Dance Production

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Direction Of A Musical

Zack Neiditch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Saunders - NATURAL AFFECTION - American Lives Theatre



Best Ensemble

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jen Rock - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tenéh Karimu - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Musical

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Performer In A Musical

Tim Hunt - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Performer In A Play

Claire Wilcher - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre



Best Play

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Mott - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Crossroads Repertory Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Rosing - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Logan HIll - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Zach and Zack Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ben Tebbe - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - American Lives Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

American Lives Theatre



