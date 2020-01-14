Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Daniel Narducci - CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Sherman Burdette - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Actors Theatre of Indiana

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

John Vessels - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Nikki Miller - HAIRSPRAY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Angela Manlove - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Kim Egan - 1984 BY George Orwell - Indy Convergence

Best Musical (non-professional)

MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL - Grace Church Noblesville

Best Musical (professional)

HAIRSPRAY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best New Theatre Group

Monument Theatre Company

Best Original Work

GOODNIGHT AND GOD BLESS: THE Red Skelton STORY - Premier Arts

Best Play (non-professional)

1984 BY George Orwell - Monument Theatre Company

Best Play (professional)

PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre

Best Touring Show

WAITRESS

Theater of the Year

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

