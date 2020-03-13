VPA Events Canceled Through End Of Spring 2020 Semester

Article Pixel Mar. 13, 2020  

Purdue University Fort Wayne is developing and issuing extensive measures to limit the risk of COVID-19 being introduced on the campus.

For the College of Visual and Performing Arts, March and April are typically filled with events that draw not only students, but also patrons from throughout the community.

However, following Purdue University's lead, and in an abundance of caution, they will be canceling all university-sponsored events on campus until further notice. This includes all events previously promoted by the College of Visual and Performing Arts involving art, music and theatre. Some events may be rescheduled for fall 2020.




Related Articles View More Indianapolis Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Segal Centre Cancels Shows Due to COVID-19
  • Acts To Grind Theatre Presents HAM, A LOT - A Lot Like Hamlet But Way More Awesome
  • Vox Aeterna Will Celebrate the 7th Annual FESTIVAL DE LA VOIX
  • Global Roundup 3/6 - Olivier Award Nominations, BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center, and More!