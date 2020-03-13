VPA Events Canceled Through End Of Spring 2020 Semester

Purdue University Fort Wayne is developing and issuing extensive measures to limit the risk of COVID-19 being introduced on the campus.

For the College of Visual and Performing Arts, March and April are typically filled with events that draw not only students, but also patrons from throughout the community.

However, following Purdue University's lead, and in an abundance of caution, they will be canceling all university-sponsored events on campus until further notice. This includes all events previously promoted by the College of Visual and Performing Arts involving art, music and theatre. Some events may be rescheduled for fall 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You