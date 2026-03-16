Summer Stock Stage Unveils DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast

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Summer Stock Stage has announced the cast for the Central Indiana premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, running August 5–9 at the Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University. The production will star Preston Angus as Evan Hansen, with Erin Rosenfeld and Isabella Agresta sharing the role of Zoe Murphy. Individual tickets will go on sale April 1.

Summer Stock Stage announced the cast today for the Central Indiana premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, running August 5-9, 2026 at the Schrott Center for the Arts on the campus of Butler University..

The production will star Preston Angus as Evan Hansen in his first professional acting role following years as a performer with Summer Stock Stage. Angus previously appeared with the company as Orpheus in Hadestown: Teen Edition during the 2025 season.

The role of Zoe Murphy will be shared by Erin Rosenfeld and Isabella Agresta. Rosenfeld, a Deaf actor, becomes the first Deaf performer ever cast in Dear Evan Hansen. She is a frequent guest star on the popular children's program Ms. Rachel and previously appeared on Broadway in Grey House. Agresta, also a Summer Stock Stage alum, joins Rosenfeld in sharing the role for this landmark production.

"I am so thrilled to share the role of Zoe Murphy with Isabella Agresta and to be the first Deaf actor in this role!" said Rosenfeld. "I'm excited to explore how American Sign Language and Zoe's Deaf identity add layers to the Murphy family dynamic and deepen this already beautiful story. I am so grateful to Summer Stock Stage for welcoming me with open arms, and I cannot wait to share this version of Zoe with audiences."

The cast will feature Preston Angus as Evan Hansen, Aidan Duez as Conor Murphy, Aubrie-Mei Rubel as Alana Beck, Jack Diamant as Jared Kleinman, Isabella Agresta and Erin Rosenfeld sharing the role of Zoe Murphy, Katy Gentry as Cynthia Murphy, Eric Olson as Larry Murphy, and Summer Stock Stage Founder & Artistic Director Emily Ristine Holloway as Heidi Hansen.

The creative team for Dear Evan Hansen includes director Lauren Morris, music director Cameron Tragesser, scenic designer David Orr, Costume Designer Allison Jones, lighting designer Michael Moffatt, video designer Joey Mervis, sound designer Zach Rosing, properties designer Rachelle Martin, intimacy director Claire Wilcher, and stage manager Kevin Casey.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a socially anxious high school student who longs for connection. When a misunderstanding spirals into something far bigger than he ever imagined, Evan finds himself at the center of a community's grief and hope. Through its deeply emotional story and powerful contemporary score, the musical examines how we connect, how we cope, and how we learn to tell our own truth.

Featuring a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen has become one of the most celebrated musicals of the past decade, exploring themes of mental health, loneliness, and the universal desire to be seen and understood.

Individual tickets for Dear Evan Hansen go on sale April 1. Audiences can also purchase Flex Passes now, which include four discounted tickets that can be used for any production in the Summer Stock Stage season. Tickets and additional information are available at www.summerstockstage.com.