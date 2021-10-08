Thrive Alliance Present BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT

Thrive Alliance will present BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT, a Halloween celebration of songs from Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals with supernatural, horror, sci-fi, mythological and magical themes. Two fundraising performances will be presented on Saturday, October 16th at 8:00 PM and Sunday, October 17th at 3:00 PM.

Created and hosted by New York Casting Director and Producer Stephen DeAngelis, Broadway Fright Night features five of Broadway's finest vocalists paying homage to the theatre world's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in an all-new concert event created exclusively for this fundraising effort. In addition to recreating some of their most memorable musical moments, the cast will share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience. Each performance will also include a Broadway-themed Halloween Costume Contest where attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Broadway characters.

Scheduled performers include Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; Les Miserables; Jekyll & Hyde; Cats; The Woman in White; The Pirate Queen), Alyssa Fox (Wicked; Frozen), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch; "The Sandman" (NETFLIX); "Cowboy Bebop" (NETFLIX), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway; Spamilton; Jersey Boys; Rocky; A Christmas Story The Musical) and Kaley Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera; Prince of Broadway). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

The performances will feature musical selections from The Phantom of the Opera; Wicked; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; The Rocky Horror Show; Little Shop of Horrors; The Addams Family; Jekyll and Hyde, Frozen; Dracula the Musical; Dance of the Vampires; The Secret Garden and much more!!!!!

Tickets are currently on sale and are available at www.browncountymusiccenter.com and at www.ticketmaster.com beginning at $25.00.