The Fearless Leap Presents NOTHING'S GONNA STOP US NOW

Indianapolis' storytelling community continues to build audiences with events all over the city.

The Fearless Leap is contributing to this growth with its Voice Box Indy series and will host the first show of the new year on Tuesday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Dugout Bar in Fletcher Place.

The theme is "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," a song by Jefferson Starship, whose vocalist Cathy Richardson is one of the founders of the original Voice Box currently presented monthly in a Chicago suburb.

In Indy, Allison Victoria will be this month's musical guest for this 90-minute storytelling show with a musical twist. Victoria will kick off the night with the theme song. Storytellers then take the stage to share true, personal stories based on the theme, which will inspire the next song selection.



January's featured storytellers include Jason Adams, twice named NUVO's Best Local Comedian, author-speaker-trainer-entrepreneur Sonal Sheth Zawahri and two members of ComedySportz Indianapolis, Maria Meschi and Mia Roberts. There is an open mic segment at the end of the show. No experience is necessary and tellers can read from the page.





