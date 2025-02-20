Storytelling Arts of Indiana Will Host 'The Unveiling of the Wisdom Behind World Folk & Fairy Tales'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Storytelling Arts of Indiana is eager to usher in spring with some storytelling magic in the “The Unveiling of the Wisdom behind World Folk & Fairy Tales” with Sally Perkins and Mo Reynolds on March 15 at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

For centuries, tales of birds and their songs have offered deep wisdom to cultures around the globe. Indianapolis storyteller Sally Perkins weaves together ancient stories of a cunning owl, a brave parrot, a life-saving pigeon, and a foolish bird impersonator in “Feathered Tales.”

Act two will feature Mo Reynolds all the way from her home in Eastern Idaho. In “Fractured Fairy Tales & Flawed Humans,” she’ll take well-known (and some less well-known) tales and spin them in a new direction, braiding them together with stories from her own life.

