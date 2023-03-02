Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patrick's Day

Tickets are now on sale for the show at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on March 18.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patrick's Day Storytelling Arts of Indiana is celebrating the unrivaled tradition of Irish stories and songs on St. Patrick's Day weekend with "The Quiet Land of Erin: Celtic Harp Tunes and Tales from a Simpler Time" featuring revered artist Patrick Ball. Tickets are now on sale for the show at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on March 18. Audiences can also enjoy a livestream of the performance from home.

Ball rekindles the fire and wonder of an evening of Irish storytelling. For in telling the marvelous old tales of wit and enchantment, and in playing the ancient, brass-strung harp of Ireland, he not only carries on two of the richest traditions of Celtic culture, but blends them in concert, "weaving words and music into a spellbinding program," according to the Toledo Blade.


"The Quiet Land of Erin: Celtic Harp Tunes and Tales from a Simpler Time" featuring Patrick Ball to take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, 7:00 p.m. Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis Tickets are $20 for an individual, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.


Patrick Ball is one of the premier Celtic harp players in the world and a captivating spoken-word artist. In playing the ancient, legendary brass-strung harp of Ireland with its crystalline, bell-like voice, and in performing marvelous tales of wit and enchantment, he not only brings new life to two cherished traditions, but blends them in concert to create "a richly theatrical and hauntingly beautiful performance." Read more here.


Since 1988, Storytelling Arts of Indiana has introduced the art of storytelling by creating environments where Hoosiers can hear and share stories and by showcasing tellers who inspire diverse audiences. SAI provides programming year round, including public performances, As I Recall storytelling guilds, weekly storytelling at the bedsides of patients at a local children's hospital, performances at youth day camps, Indy Story Slams, The Life Stories Project, Hear Our Stories: The Life and Afterlife of Incarceration, and the annual Liar's Contest at Indiana State Fair.




