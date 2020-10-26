Storyteller Donald Davis Returns To Indianapolis

Experience the Warmth of a Homespun Story with a Master of Tales.

Storytelling Arts of Indiana eagerly welcomes back audience-favorite Donald Davis. Originally scheduled to perform in April, but postponed due to the pandemic, Davis will appear in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center and on Zoom, telling a new story, "How They Linger: Stories of People Who Cannot Be Forgotten," on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Having first performed in Indianapolis in 1991 at the Hoosier Storytelling Festival, this will Mark Davis's 14th performance here. He is one of only two storytellers to be featured every year at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee. One of the most popular and sought-after figures on national and international storytelling circuits, Smithsonian Magazine said Davis is "a master of timing" and audiences "hang on his every word." The New York Times says "His stories often left listeners limp with laughter at the same time they struggled with a lump in the throat." Wilson Library Bulletin, called him "absolutely hilarious and unpredictable as well as emotionally reviving."

Saturday, November 14, 2020, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Online via Zoom

Guests who purchased tickets for the original date in April have been invited to watch the show live at Basile Theater in the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis.

Masks and social distancing required.

Tickets are available for the Zoom broadcast only and are $20 for an individual and $30 for a household. Buy online at Storytellingarts.org.

