Southbank Theatre Company Streams RABBIT By Nina Raine

Southbank Theatre Company streams its second show of the season with award-winning British playwright, Nina Raine's play Rabbit, directed by Marcia Eppich-Harris, Thursday through Sunday, December 30-January 9, 2022 on Broadway OnDemand.

"One of the only good things about the pandemic, in my opinion, was the proliferation of streaming theatre," Eppich-Harris said. "We don't want to leave people behind who can't come to live theatre for whatever reason. That's why streaming full productions is part of our mission."

Featuring Emily Ann Scott as Bella, Ryan Powell as Richard, and Craig Kemp as Bella's father, Rabbit tells the story of Bella's twenty-ninth birthday. Friends and former lovers meet for a drink to celebrate, but as the Bloody Marys flow, the party becomes a battle of the sexes. What happens when patriarchy gets personal? When it's your own father who is tragic and terminal? When the only man you really love is dying? Equally hilarious and touching, Rabbit keeps you thinking for days!

Available on demand Thursday through Sunday, December 30 - January 9, 2022 on Broadway OnDemand. Tickets are $23.95.

Praise for Nina Raine's Rabbit

"Raine's miraculous wit is so bracing...so pitch-perfect-that the show is an instant contender for debut of the year." -Variety. "The play is a hilarious demonstration of how language can spin a web of ignorance around terror...impressive." -The New Yorker. "Terrific...a smart and bracing battle-of-the-sexes comedy..." -Sunday Express (London). "Just when you thought no more fun could be had from the sex lives of middle-class young adults, RABBIT proves again that they are an inexhaustible mine of entertainment." -Evening Standard (London). "A gem, hard and glowing." -The Sunday Times(London). "Highly entertaining." -The Guardian (London).

About Nina Raine

Raine's debut play, Rabbit, won the Charles Wintour Evening Standard and Critics Circle Awards for Most Promising Playwright (Old Red Lion Theatre/Trafalgar Studio). Other plays include Tribes, performed Off-Broadway, winning the NYDCC Award for Best Foreign Play, Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play (Barrow Street Theatre) and Tiger Country (Hampstead Theatre). She won the Channel Four/Jerwood Space Young Regional Theatre Director, directing West End's Jumpy (Royal Court/Duke of York's Theatres) and Shades, winning both Critics Circle and Evening Standard Awards for Most Promising Newcomer (Royal Court Theatre). She dramaturged and directed Behind the Image (Royal Court Theatre) and Unprotected, winning TMA Best Director and Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Awards (Everyman Theatre). Raine's most recent works include Consent, Stories, and Bach & Sons. Raine also directed Longing (Hampstead Theatre) and her brother's play, Donkey Heart (Old Red Lion Theatre).

About Southbank Theatre Company

Southbank Theatre Company is dedicated to enriching the Indianapolis community-and beyond-through producing plays and musicals by both Indiana playwrights and playwrights of historical and contemporary significance. Learn more.