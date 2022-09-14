Sierra Boggess to Teach Fall Classes At Discovering Broadway Inc.

On Saturday October 15th, Sierra Boggess will teach two in-person auditioning classes at Discovering Broadway Inc. in Indiana. The nonprofit incubates Broadway bound musicals and offers master classes to local artists. Twenty-five percent of the class participants are sponsored at-risk youth and BIPOC artists.

"I'm thrilled to be able to work with this new generation of theatre makers!" says Sierra Boggess.

"For our young artists, learning from Sierra Boggess is a dream come true," says Discovering Broadway founder Joel Kirk. "I am thrilled for the attending students to have the opportunity to experience the expertise and acquire knowledge from one of Broadway's most beloved leading ladies."

Advisory Board Chair Frank Basile says, "We select our Broadway master class instructors by surveying our young local talent. They help us choose. Discovering Broadway is pleased to provide this unique opportunity for local young artists to meet and work one-on-one with Sierra Boggess."

Earlier this spring, Erika Henningsen taught two classes. Previous instructors include Christy Altomare, Corey Cott, Kris Kukul, and Samantha Pauly. For more information on the class and organization, please visit discoveringbroadway.org.

Sierra Boggess has been seen on Broadway in the Tony nominated musical School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You directed by David Hyde Pierce, two separate engagements of the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera (the first for the show's 25th Anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis), the revival of Master Class (opposite Tyne Daly) and The Little Mermaid.