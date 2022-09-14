Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sierra Boggess to Teach Fall Classes At Discovering Broadway Inc.

Sierra Boggess to Teach Fall Classes At Discovering Broadway Inc.

Sierra Boggess has been seen on Broadway in the Tony nominated musical School Of Rock, two separate engagements of The Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Register for Indianapolis News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

On Saturday October 15th, Sierra Boggess will teach two in-person auditioning classes at Discovering Broadway Inc. in Indiana. The nonprofit incubates Broadway bound musicals and offers master classes to local artists. Twenty-five percent of the class participants are sponsored at-risk youth and BIPOC artists.

"I'm thrilled to be able to work with this new generation of theatre makers!" says Sierra Boggess.

"For our young artists, learning from Sierra Boggess is a dream come true," says Discovering Broadway founder Joel Kirk. "I am thrilled for the attending students to have the opportunity to experience the expertise and acquire knowledge from one of Broadway's most beloved leading ladies."

Advisory Board Chair Frank Basile says, "We select our Broadway master class instructors by surveying our young local talent. They help us choose. Discovering Broadway is pleased to provide this unique opportunity for local young artists to meet and work one-on-one with Sierra Boggess."

Earlier this spring, Erika Henningsen taught two classes. Previous instructors include Christy Altomare, Corey Cott, Kris Kukul, and Samantha Pauly. For more information on the class and organization, please visit discoveringbroadway.org.

Sierra Boggess has been seen on Broadway in the Tony nominated musical School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You directed by David Hyde Pierce, two separate engagements of the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera (the first for the show's 25th Anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis), the revival of Master Class (opposite Tyne Daly) and The Little Mermaid.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The Return Of Indianapolis' Classic Cabaret Concert and Comedy Jam Will Kick Off The 'Circle City Classic' HBCU WeekendThe Return Of Indianapolis' Classic Cabaret Concert and Comedy Jam Will Kick Off The 'Circle City Classic' HBCU Weekend
September 16, 2022

Returning to pre-pandemic celebrations, the return of “The Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam” will help kick off the electrifying “Circle City Classic” weekend.  Friday, September 23, the Classic Cabaret will open the weekend festivities with a concert featuring Bell, Biv, and Devoe (BBD), the legendary Jodeci, 80's super-group the S. O. S. Band, and new artist Alaina Renae.
Enjoy Creepy And Kooky Fun With THE ADDAMS FAMILY At Beef & Boards Dinner TheatreEnjoy Creepy And Kooky Fun With THE ADDAMS FAMILY At Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
September 15, 2022

This fall, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre welcomes back a production that is creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky: The Addams Family.
Sierra Boggess to Teach Fall Classes At Discovering Broadway Inc.Sierra Boggess to Teach Fall Classes At Discovering Broadway Inc.
September 14, 2022

On Saturday October 15th, Sierra Boggess will teach two in-person auditioning classes at Discovering Broadway Inc. in Indiana. The nonprofit incubates Broadway bound musicals and offers master classes to local artists. Twenty-five percent of the class participants are sponsored at-risk youth and BIPOC artists.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.