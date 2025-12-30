Storytelling Arts of Indiana Will Host A CELEBRATION OF THE INDY STORY SLAM

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Storytelling Arts of Indiana invites audiences to see local storytellers perform their best original stories from 2025 in “A Celebration of the Indy Story Slam” on January 11 at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

On the third Wednesday of every month, storytellers gather at a Central Indiana bar or restaurant for a friendly storytelling competition. Participants tell true, personal, five-minute stories based on a monthly theme. Judges award cash prizes to the top three tellers. In this showcase, eight slam regulars will tell expanded versions of their prize-winning stories.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, or $15 for a link to a livestream and can be purchased at the door or in advance online.



The cast includes Emcee: Celestine Bloomfield, Noel Bewley, Stanley Dumornay, Chap Flack, Samantha Powers, Leondra Radford, and Tracey Wynn.

