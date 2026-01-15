Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Will Wilhelm - GENDER PLAY - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anne Beck - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Civic Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sirk - CLUE: A DRAG PARODY - Indy Drag Theatre



Best Dance Production

KINKY BOOTS - Civic Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Suzanne Fleenor - KINKY BOOTS - Civic Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Saunders - THE ROCKET MEN - Phoenix Theatre



Best Ensemble

THE HUMANS - American Lives Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Glover - RED SPEEDO - American Lives Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ben Rose - CAROLINE OR CHANGE - Footlite Musicals



Best Musical

BE MORE CHILL - Eclipse Theatre Co



Best New Play Or Musical

WAD - American Lives Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Gabriel Vernon Nunag - BE MORE CHILL - Summer Stock Stage



Best Performer In A Play

Cody Miley - RED SPEEDO - American Lives Theatre



Best Play

THE HUMANS - American Lives Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Mott - RED SPEEDO - American Lives Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Dobler - WAD - American Lives Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Pharo - BE MORE CHILL - Summer Stock Stage



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Oberheide - RED SPEEDO - American Lives Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE CAT IN THE HAT - Civic Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

American Lives Theatre

