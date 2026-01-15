 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Will Wilhelm - GENDER PLAY - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Beck - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Civic Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Sirk - CLUE: A DRAG PARODY - Indy Drag Theatre

Best Dance Production
KINKY BOOTS - Civic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Suzanne Fleenor - KINKY BOOTS - Civic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Saunders - THE ROCKET MEN - Phoenix Theatre

Best Ensemble
THE HUMANS - American Lives Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Glover - RED SPEEDO - American Lives Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Ben Rose - CAROLINE OR CHANGE - Footlite Musicals

Best Musical
BE MORE CHILL - Eclipse Theatre Co

Best New Play Or Musical
WAD - American Lives Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Gabriel Vernon Nunag - BE MORE CHILL - Summer Stock Stage

Best Performer In A Play
Cody Miley - RED SPEEDO - American Lives Theatre

Best Play
THE HUMANS - American Lives Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Mott - RED SPEEDO - American Lives Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Dobler - WAD - American Lives Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alex Pharo - BE MORE CHILL - Summer Stock Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alex Oberheide - RED SPEEDO - American Lives Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE CAT IN THE HAT - Civic Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
American Lives Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.


