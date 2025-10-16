Photos: TOOTSIE Opens At Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre has released photos of its new production of the Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie, now on stage through November 23, 2025.

Based on the 1982 Academy Award-winning film starring Dustin Hoffman, Tootsie gives the story a modern twist while asking a timeless question: How far would you go to make your dreams come true?

The show follows Michael Dorsey, a talented but temperamental actor who struggles to keep a job. In a desperate attempt to revive his career, Michael disguises himself as actress Dorothy Michaels—a role that catapults him to Broadway stardom. But as Michael’s double life spins out of control, he learns that finding himself might mean being someone else for a while.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and nominated for 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score, Tootsie combines sharp wit, heartfelt humor, and show-stopping musical numbers in a story of ambition, authenticity, and self-discovery.

Jonathan Cobrda makes his Beef & Boards debut as Michael Dorsey, joined by returning performers Renee Jackson (Ghost, A Beef & Boards Christmas) as Julie Nichols, Payton Reilly (Jersey Boys) as Sandy Lester, and Don Farrell (A Christmas Story, Beautiful, It’s A Wonderful Life) as director Ron Carlisle. Also making their Beef & Boards debuts are Tyler Belo as Jeff Slater and Matthew Rella as Max Van Horn.

Tootsie will be performed for 42 performances through November 23, 2025, at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis).

Tickets range from $57–$85 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages.

Tickets are available exclusively through Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre at beefandboards.com or by calling 317.872.9664. Group discounts are available for parties of 20 or more at 317.872.0503 or groups@beefandboards.com. Tootsie is rated R for adult themes, language, and mature content. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI).