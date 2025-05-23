Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre takes audiences under the sea for an adventure with Ariel and her friends in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Now on stage through July 13, this is the featured Family Show in Beef & Boards’ 2025 Season. Check out photos below!

Journey under the sea with the mermaid Ariel and her friends Flounder, Scuttle, and Sebastian as she pursues an unlikely love in a world beyond her own. Realizing her limits on land without legs, Ariel bargains with Ursula, the sea witch, to get them – but at a hefty price. It’s going to take her determination and the help of her friends to ultimately find her happily ever after.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid musical includes the songs “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.” The show is directed by Elizabeth Payne, choreographed by Sally Scharbrough, with musical direction by Jill Stewart.

