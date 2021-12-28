Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SHEAR MADNESS Opens Tonight at Beef & Boards

It’s never the same show twice!

Dec. 28, 2021  

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is kicking off its 2022 Season a bit early with tonight's opening of Shear Madness! The hilarious "whodunit" is back by popular demand. The updated, locally-set play includes a murder that the audience pins on one of four suspects.

Check out photos below!

Shear Madness is on stage through Feb. 5. Tickets are available at beefandboards.com or by calling the box office at 317.872.9664.


