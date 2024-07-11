Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Opens At Beef & Boards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre goes blonde this summer with the fabulously upbeat Legally Blonde The Musical, now on stage. See photos of the production.

Based on the hit MGM movie, Legally Blonde was nominated for seven Tony Awards and 10 Drama Desk awards, and gives fans all the fun from the film in an energetic musical.

Sorority president Elle Woods doesn't take “no” for an answer. So when her boyfriend dumps her for someone “serious,” Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books, and sets out to go where no Delta Nu sorority sister has gone before: Harvard Law. Elle has a rocky start as a new legal student, but this determined blonde makes some friends, finds she has more legal savvy than she realized, and proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.

Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Local talent Olivia Broadwater, a graduate of Ball State University and Zionsville Community High School, makes her Beef & Boards debut as Elle Woods, who snaps stereotypes as she sets out to prove herself to the world. Griffin Cole also makes his Beef & Boards debut as Warner Huntington III, who she follows to Harvard after beind dumped by him. Starring as the friends she meets along the way are Jacob Butler as Emmett Forrest, Logan Moore as Kyle the UPS guy, Deb Wims as Brook Wyndham, Jaddy Ciucci as Enid Hoopes, Logan Hill as Serena, Maya Mays as Margo, and Holly Wilder as Kate. Jeff Stockberger stars as the successful, but pompus and manipulative, Professor Callahan.

Legally Blonde The Musical is on stage for 52 performances through Aug. 25 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $55 to $82 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages. Legally Blonde The Musical is rated PG-13 and children under age 3 not admitted.

To see the complete performance schedule and to purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664. Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more. Call the Group Sales department at 317.872.0503, or email groups@beefandboards.com for details.

Photo Credit: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre



Olivia Broadwater, LEGALLY BLONDE Ensemble

Olivia Broadwater, Griffin Cole

Meagan Lewis-Michelson, Olivia Broadwater

Olivia Broadwate, Jacob Butler

Olivia Broadwate, Jacob Butler

