Photos: KINKY BOOTS Opens Tonight At Beef & Boards!

Kinky Boots, the Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, struts onto the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre stage for the first time, featuring music by Cyndi Lauper and a heartwarming tale that's based on a true story. Now on stage, this high-heeled hit brings plenty of sparkle to Beef & Boards' 49th Season!

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea.

With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen. Their most remarkable achievement, however, is their friendship.

This sparkling musical not only won the Best Musical Tony, but also Best Original Score for the talented music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, along with four additional Tony Awards, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Jacob Butler, most recently seen as Jean-Claude in Phantom and Young Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, stars as Charlie Price. Making his Beef & Boards debut as Lola is Jonathan Studdard. Peter Scharbrough (A Beef & Boards Christmas, Newsies) plays Don; Sarah Daniels (Newsies, Hairspray, The Little Mermaid) plays Lauren; Devan Mathias (Oklahoma!) plays Nicola; and Eddie Curry (Phantom, The Sound of Music) plays George.

Kinky Boots is on stage through March 27 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include the Beef & Boards dinner buffet and select beverages. Plenty of free parking is available.

For tickets, visit beefandboards.com or call the box office at 317.872.9664.