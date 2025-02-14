Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens At Beef & Boards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The remarkable story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is celebrated in the Broadway hit Jersey Boys, now on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, where Valli himself performed sold-out concerts in 1982, 1985, and 1992. Jersey Boys takes audiences behind the scenes – and the music – of four kids from New Jersey and their unlikely rise to fame. Check out photos from the production.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Jersey Boys reveals the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. With sensational music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar friends who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history.

The phenomenal, toe-tapping score features timeless hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Who Loves You,” “Workin’ My Way Back to You,” and “Oh What a Night.”

Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo makes his Beef & Boards debut as Frankie Valli. Kyle Southern (Beautiful, Escape to Margaritaville) plays Tommy DeVito and Logan Moore (Legally Blonde, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Beauty and the Beast) is Nick Massi. Also making their Beef & Boards debuts are Nikita Burshteyn as Bob Gaudio, and Brandon Leporati as Joe Pesci.

Jersey Boys is directed and choreographed by Candi Boyd, who played the role of Mary Delgado in the Broadway production and was the universal swing for the show for more than a decade, including the first and second National Tours. Kyle Southern is assistant director, with Kristy Templet as musical director.

Jersey Boys is rated PG-13 and is on stage for 65 performances through April 13 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $57 to $85 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages. Children under age 3 are not admitted.

To see the complete performance schedule and to purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664.



JERSEY BOYS At Beef & Boards

JERSEY BOYS At Beef & Boards

JERSEY BOYS At Beef & Boards

JERSEY BOYS At Beef & Boards

Comments