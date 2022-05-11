Photos: Disney's MARY POPPINS Opens May 19 At Beef & Boards:

Bring the family and get swept up with Disney's high-flying Mary Poppins, live on stage starting May 19 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Based on one of the most popular Disney films of all time, this musical is nothing short of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Bert, a jack-of-all trades, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family how to value each other again.

The musical is based on the beloved Disney film. Nominated for seven Tony Awards, Mary Poppins includes a score filled with timeless classics such as "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Step in Time" and the Academy Award-winning "Chim-Chim Cher-ee."

The New York Daily News called Mary Poppins ''Magical! A roof-raising, toe-tapping, high-flying extravaganza!'' and USA Today called the show ''Irresistible," adding it's "a fresh fountain of youth that will make many a grown-up feel like a kid again.''

Cara Statham Serber returns to reprise the title role from our 2015 production. Also returning from that popular production are Buddy Reeder as Bert, Eddie Curry as George Banks, and Heather Patterson King as Winifred Banks.

Mary Poppins is on stage for 54 performances through July 10 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $51 to $76 and include Chef Larry Stoops' buffet and select beverages.

Plus, as Beef & Boards' 2022 Family Show, Mary Poppins tickets are discounted $10 for children ages 3-15.

For reservations, call the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays. Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more; contact the Group Sales Department for more details.

For more information, including complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com. Mary Poppins is sponsored in part by Indy's Child.