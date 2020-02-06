Photo Flash: SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER At Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

The fun flavor of the 1970s is "Stayin' Alive" at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre with its premiere production of Saturday Night Fever, now on stage.

Capturing the historic flavor of disco-mania in New York City, this energetic musical is based on Nik Cohn's 1975 New York Magazine article "Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night" and Norman Wexler's 1977 film. Told through the eyes of a talented, streetwise kid from Brooklyn who attempts to escape his dead-end life through dancing, Saturday Night Fever explores relationships on and off the dance floor with humor, conflict, style and unforgettable swagger.

Powered by the chart-breaking hits of the Bee Gees, the pulsating score includes "Stayin' Alive," "If I Can't Have You," "How Deep is Your Love," "Boogie Shoes," and "Disco Inferno."

Jeremy Sartin, last seen at Beef & Boards as Pablo in the 2016 production of Sister Act, and also in Les Misérables, 9 to 5, Chicago, and Legally Blonde, stars as Tony Manero. Amanda (Downey) Tong, last seen in Man of La Mancha in 2018, plays Stephanie Mangano. Also returning to the Beef & Boards stage are Peter Scharbrough (Monty), Michael Davis (Frank Manero), Susan Smith (Flo Manero), Jeff Stockberger (Mr. Fuso), and Lauren Morgan (Doreen).

Making their Beef & Boards debut in this production are Kyra Leeds (Annette), Joshua J. Schwartz (Bobby C), Damian Shembel (Frank Manero Jr.), Megan Callahan (Linda Manero), Alex Domini (Gus), Benjamin Henley (Double J), Marc Pavan (Joey), Mike D'Amico (Ceasar), Priscilla Greco (Maria), Megan Hasse (Pauline), and Megan Flynn (Candy).

Saturday Night Fever is rated PG-13 for adult language and sexual innuendo, and is on stage for 59 performances through March 29. Tickets range from $47.50 to $72.50 and include Chef Odell Ward's buffet, fruit & salad bar, unlimited coffee, tea, and lemonade.

For tickets visit beefandboards.com, or call the box office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays.



Jeremy Sartin, Amanda Tong

The Cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

