Mystic India Comes to Fort Wayne

Mystic India: The World Tour, is a Bollywood dance spectacular filled with 20 brilliant dancers, 800 opulent costumes, and breathtaking acrobatics. On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., audiences of Mystic India: The World Tour can expect an explosion of colors and energy as they travel on a celebratory journey through Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Gujarat, India, in Auer Performance Hall on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus. A stunning visual display that fuses dance, theater, and special effects will lead audiences on a progressive journey through magnificent Bollywood films.

More than half a million people have seen Mystic India: The World Tour since its conception in 2011 through its successful tours in South Africa, Switzerland, Canada, Bahrain, China, and various cities in the United States. The company has opened for Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas and performed at top venues including major casinos, amusement parks, and performing arts centers.

Created by Director Amit Shah and featuring the AATMA Performing Arts dance company, Mystic India: The World Tour is based on the concept of ancient India's transition into modern India. The colorful costumes and elaborate sets have been custom designed by Amit Shah and handmade in India's film capital by a team of 40 designers and workers over the course of four years. The team of diverse, impeccably trained dancers from the AATMA Performing Arts dance company combines authentic Indian and modern techniques bringing the streets Mumbai and New York into perfect harmony.



Dance and music lovers will not want to miss this incredibly affordable performance. Purdue Fort Wayne College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) and Shruti, the Indian Cultural Society of Fort Wayne, have made it possible for tickets to be priced at $10 each. Students with a school ID are admitted free of charge. Mystic India is provided with support from the Shruti Indian Cultural Society and the Purdue Fort Wayne CVPA.



The Purdue Fort Wayne CVPA and Shruti are concluding their sixth season offering Indian cultural experiences for audiences in northeast Indiana and are pleased to present yet another exciting collaboration to introduce patrons to some of the most acclaimed international Indian performers in music, dance, and theatre.





