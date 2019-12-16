Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best New Theatre Group
Best Original Work
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Daniel Narducci - CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera 22%
Jacob Butler - JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 18%
Don Farrell - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Actors Theatre of Indiana 15%
Sherman Burdette - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Actors Theatre of Indiana 24%
Zak Harrington - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts 19%
Juddson Updike - MARY POPPINS - Grace Church Noblesville 14%
John Vessels - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 41%
Cole Taylor - PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 33%
Marcus Truschinski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Indiana Repertory Theatre 11%
Katie Carfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 17%
Christine Dwyer - WAITRESS - Old National Center 13%
Nikki Miller - HAIRSPRAY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 12%
Sabra Michelle - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Actors Theatre of Indiana 15%
Angela Manlove - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 13%
Ashlea Harrington - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Premier Arts 13%
Kim Egan - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Indy Convergence 43%
Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Indy Convergence 39%
Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 17%
MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL - Grace Church Noblesville 27%
RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 21%
NEWSIES - Civic Theater 20%
HAIRSPRAY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 13%
DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Actors Theatre of Indiana 12%
CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera 12%
Monument Theatre Company 55%
Fonseca Theatre Company 45%
GOODNIGHT AND GOD BLESS: THE RED SKELTON STORY - Premier Arts 50%
CHRISTMAS THROUGH THE AGES - IndyFringe Basile Theatre 27%
MADWOMEN'S LATE NITE CABARET - Indyfringe Basile Theatre 23%
1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 100%
PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 45%
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 33%
1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 22%
WAITRESS 62%
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Murat Theatre 38%
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 20%
Actors Theatre of Indiana 17%
Footlite Musicals 17%
